RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Shady Spring High School hosts PikeView on Friday, September 23, 2022, for their homecoming football game.

But this momentous event for students, faculty, and the community will take place without a homecoming parade.

The parade was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. But early in the morning of Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the school posted this on their Facebook page.



“It is with heartfelt regret that we are forced to cancel the SSHS homecoming parade. A Department of Highway representative from the traffic engineering division presented a document that is to be followed for highway closures for planned events. We will not be able to meet these requirements that were given to us. The administration and faculty are very upset about this because our students are the ones that are affected by not having a traditional homecoming parade.”