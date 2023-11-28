BECKLEY (WVNS) – Busy roadways are inevitable during the holiday season. Many families are traveling for vacation or to visit their friends. With the roadways being busy, it is important to not only be cautious, but be aware of the possibility of drunk drivers.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020, there were 209 drunk driving related deaths during Christmas and New Years.

Many people are traveling during the holidays to celebrate with friends and families.

Those that are traveling during this time are not only at risk with the weather, but drunk drivers.

Sheriff Jim Canaday with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department says drinking alcohol during the holidays is more prominent.

“We make it a point to gather with family and to have holiday parties whereas other times during the year we might not do that as much. The holiday season is really a season that we do that as opposed to a day that we celebrate like the 4th of July” said Canaday.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with ‘Project Roadblock’ to encourage safe and responsible driving.

When you are out with family and friends during the holidays, it’s important to have a safe way home.

Sheriff Canaday says driving your friends home offers the most safety.

“Offer to take them home. The most important thing whether from the sheriff’s department or all law enforcement is just to make sure that we’re avoiding DUI’s. It’s not something that we want to have to arrest people for DUIs, we’d rather avoid them. Just make sure that if you are with a friend and that friend has had too much to drink offer to take them home or find them a ride” said Canaday.

As you are driving for the holidays, be sure to be cautious of your surroundings. It is not only important to be careful on the highway, but it’s also important to make sure your friends are safe as well.