GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County dispatch confirmed a shooting on Route 63, just outside of Alderson.

This is an early and ongoing investigation and details are limited.

What we know is Greenbrier County Sheriffs’ department, West Virginia State police and Alderson EMS responded to a call that came in at 1:43 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Greenbrier County dispatch confirmed with 59News that the call involved a shooting.

