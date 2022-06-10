SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Sophia Police Department is hosting a fun community event this Saturday, June 11, that concludes with a live band and a cookout in Sophia Town Square.

Sophia P.D. is hosting a benefit bike ride that kicks off at 10a.m. at the Sophia Police Department in Soak Creek. The ride begins at 11a.m. and riders will go from Anstead through Rainelle to Hinton and will conclude at the Sophia Town Square with a cookout and live music celebration.

All proceeds will go towards the Shop With A Cop Program which benefits children around the holiday season. Entry fee is $20 and the rider fee is $5.

For more information, contact Sophia Police Department.