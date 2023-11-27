BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Christmas is a wonderful time to get together and celebrate and help those in your community, and the Raleigh County Deputy Sheriff’s Association has just the program to do that.

The Shop with a Deputy program is an amazing program where Deputies take underprivileged children shopping for their own Christmas gifts. Beginning Monday, November 27, 2023, local businesses and community members are asked to financially donate to the program so as many children as possible will be able to receive the gifts they deserve this holiday season.

There are several payable tiers including silver, a $100 donation that will sponsor one child, gold which will sponsor three children for $300, platinum at $500 for five children and diamond tier being a $1,000 donation that will sponsor ten children. Checks are to be made payable to Raleigh County DSA and should be taken to the new Raleigh County DSA headquarters at 308 Ned Payne Drive in Beckley.

The Raleigh County DSA reported they will not be cold calling this year for donations due to a high number of holiday scam calls. The Raleigh County DSA reports that if you receive a call from anyone asking for money from the Raleigh County DSA, it is likely a scam.