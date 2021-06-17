Shortage of microchips changing how car dealerships operate

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The pandemic created several shortages for items like toilet paper and cleaning products. Even as more things begin to reopen, the pandemic continues to contribute to shortages in other areas.

Microchips can be found in laptops, phones, video game consoles and cars.. During the pandemic, the demand for nearly all of these items skyrocketed, and manufacturers are struggling to supply.

Tim Harris the General Manager at Northside Automotive in Summersville, said the pandemic may have indirectly caused a shortage in microchips. Harris added it was not the main cause.

“There was a fire at one of the major suppliers caused, basically wreaked havoc on it,” said Harris.

Some dealerships in West Virginia are really starting to feel the affects.

“It has been a struggle to say the least, inventories as you can see have been the result,” said Harris.

General Manager Stevie LeRose, said in order to meet the demand for cars, they rely heavily on used cars.

“We would purchase vehicles from customers and try to help our inventory that way,” said LeRose.

Both LeRose and Harris said learning to adapt is part of the job. So, while they know they can carry on, they hope things will start to pick back up as manufacturers recover.

“There is some hope in the future, manufacturers talk a little bit about easement they have made adjustments as well,” said Harris.