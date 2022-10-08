BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department confirms multiple shots were fired during the Beckley Chili Night annual event.

At 8:14, witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired during the award ceremony, in the area of Charles House located on South Heber Street. According to Deputy Chief David Allard, based on information learned thus far, it appears the incident was unrelated to the annual event.

Multiple officers were already on scene, dispatched to patrol the event, who were then tasked with securing the area, alongside other on-duty officers.

According to Deputy Chief Allard, there are no confirmed injuries or deaths at this time. He adds officers are still on the scene as this remains an active investigation. No arrests have been made. Deputy Chief Allard and the Beckley Police Department asks the public to stay clear of the area while officers and K-9s investigate.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers West Virginia.

Stick with 59News for more updates as the situation continues to develop.