Shots fired lead to one man arrested in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested in Princeton early morning on Dec. 5 after law enforcement responded to a complaint of shots fired.

Theodore White now faces a felony after being placed under arrest for wanton endangerment,

According to law enforcement, White and a woman appeared to be involved in a domestic dispute when they arrived on the scene.

After further investigation, they found White had fired shots into the ground. They found the gun and found both White and the woman to be intoxicated.

White is now in the Bluefield city Jail waiting for his arraignment.