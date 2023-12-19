BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Being out in wintry weather is sometimes unavoidable, especially as we head into the holiday season. People will be out shopping, and walking around town to different businesses.

Icy sidewalks can lead to injury and if that injury happens as you’re heading into a business, responsibility has to fall somewhere.

Robert Dunlap, an attorney in Beckley, says it is difficult to decipher who is at fault when conditions turn bad quickly.

“It’s imperative for people to understand that you aren’t ensuring everyone’s safety, especially if there’s an act of God or a weather condition,” Dunlap explained. “Everyone has to use their own due care, but when businesses invite individuals to come in and do business with us, we have to engage in all reasonable efforts to make sure that people are safe.”

Dunlap says that if an injury occurs in front of a business, it is best to report it to the owner or person in charge as soon as possible.

Most businesses have insurance to cover that type of situation.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us businesses uptown to make sure that our sidewalks are clear to the best of our abilities. Obviously, when conditions get really icy and dangerous, there’s not a lot everyone can do to ensure the safety on the sidewalks,” Dunlap added.

If are injured due to an icy sidewalk in front of a business, you have two years from the time of the injury to file a claim and possibly receive damages.