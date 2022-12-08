BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – One local organization is asking for your help to make this Christmas special for people in need.

The Raleigh County Community Action Association announced its first-ever Sleigh the Day campaign, which will help provide Christmas gifts to families in their Head Start and Early Head Start programs. It will also help families living in the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center.

“We have 26 families and we have lots of children,” Executive Director of the Raleigh County Community Action Association Crystal Alonso told 59News. “We do have a list. We have their wish list if you want to stop by and pick it up, or you can also drop off things through the week here at the (Raleigh County Emergency Housing) shelter.”

Donations will be accepted up until December 17th. Then Santa will unpack his sleigh and distribute the presents to children and families in the program.