GHENT, WV (WVNS) — While Small Business Saturday is in our rearview, the chance to support the places that bring the area its character is constant.

More than fifteen local businesses packed the insides of Weathered Ground Brewery in Ghent on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

From cocoa bombs and cookies to jewelry, there was plenty to choose from to help people finish their Christmas shopping.

For local business owners, the presence and support from the community is the best possible holiday gift.

“It helps get your name out there and helps the community know that there are still small businesses making things and things like this are available,” said Melissa Hart, owner of Chocolate Delight. “You don’t always have to go to a store to buy them and sometimes, homemade is better. It helps people like us just be able to set up when we don’t have a store, this is our store.”

This event also brought back a sense of normalcy for Weathered Ground, as they could bring back the event for the first time since the pandemic.