Small business owners benefit from shopping local for Valentine’s Day

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — With Valentine’s Day on the way, there are a lot of places you can go to get that special gift for your Valentine. But why not shop local?

The pandemic took a big toll on small business owners, but thanks to Valentine’s Day, some small business owners are starting to feel the love.

Mackenzie Brogan is the owner of Kenzies Kakes. She runs the bakery inside the School of Harmony in Daniels.

“Kenzies Kakes is just really my childhood dream made a reality, this is something that I never thought I would be able to do,” said Brogan.

She runs the bakery almost all by herself, and she is hard at work preparing for the upcoming holiday.

“Chocolate covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day, we have our Valentines special cupcakes, heart shaped mini cookie cakes,” said Brogan.

Brogan is not able to ship or deliver her treats, so without the support of local customers, she said her business could not survive.

“Incredibly important, without them we would not have been as successful as we are. It is really because of our community and their support and their word of mouth that we are able to stay open today,” said Brogan.

And Brogan is not alone. Amy Floyd began Amy’s Heavenly Candlemelts in March of 2020. She started it as a way to share her passion, but after her husband lost his job, it became much more than that.

“It was like we have to do good and it’s a lot of pressure. Our community really truly honest to god has gotten us where we are,” said Floyd.

She makes wax melts, wood wick candles, specialty cookie melts and even gender reveal candles. She said she made hundreds of products for her Valentine’s Day selection.

Floyd said shopping local benefits the entire community.

“You’re getting back by putting in to your own community even by purchasing from us, we give back to our community,” said Floyd.

Both Brogan and Floyd said it is not too late to shop local and get your loved one something special for Valentine’s Day.