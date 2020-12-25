Small toys can create choking hazards on Christmas

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Christmas is a day for giving gifts and sitting down to eat dinner with loved ones. But the day can quickly become dangerous if you are not careful.

“Infants and small children and toddlers explore their world by tasting or putting things in their mouth. So about anything they can get their hands on a lot of the time they will attempt to put in their mouths and that can lead to choking hazards,” Paul Seamann, the director of operations for Jan Care, said.

Seaman said the holidays provide a lot of new experiences for a young child, and as a parent you have to be alert to anything your child could get their hands on.

“Because of the holidays, it puts children and their parents and family members into unique situations where the house is filled with new presents and things like that, new foods and things that are different and sometimes these can have somewhat tragic or even traumatic affects,” said Seamann.

He said around Christmas time one of the main things they prepare for is a young child choking on small toys.

“The idea with giving gifts, particularly if you have multi-age children, is you really have to look at the small parts that come with older children’s presents, because a lot of those are choking hazards,” said Seamann.

Seamann said it is not just small parts or toys parents need to stay cautious of.

“Foods are also a big item this time of year and things, grapes remain the number one choking hazard as they first start to eat,” said Seamann

Seamann said EMS are ready to respond to a call no matter what day it is, and Christmas is not an exception. He said no matter the weather, someone will be ready to make their way to your home.

“24/7 you will get someone on the phone that is absolutely trained, they can pull up the training documents and give you step by step instructions on how to help your child while EMS is in route,” said Seamann

Seamann said you can act if you are trained in CPR. But the best thing to do if your child starts choking is to call 9.1.1.