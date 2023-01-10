WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A new business in McDowell County prepares to break into the scene and it is not for the faint of heart.

Smash and Skirmish offers an airsoft course, a rage room, and multiple areas to splatter paint around.

Owned and operated by Timmy and Angelica Cline, Smash and Skirmish is the couple’s passion project. They want to bring something youth-oriented to the area, as they work to recreate the booming economy Welch once thrived off of.

“You know back in the fifties, welch was like booming, you know cars everywhere and people walking the streets and you know all these businesses open and so we kinda wanna help revive that and so we are kind of putting our faith and works into our dreams to make that happen,” said Cline.

While the county's newest attraction is not open for business just yet, you can make reservations.