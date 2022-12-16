SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — Ski resorts around the mountain state will not let the dreary weather rain on their parade.

Snowshoe Mountain ski resort opened to the public just before Thanksgiving. While things stayed warm since, people still show up to take part in all the arctic fun.

Organizers hope to enjoy another busy season and another year removed from the pandemic. It was a tumultuous time for many, but for those at Snowshoe, they took away several practices to continue to use.

“We started capping our capacity as a way to limit the number of people on the mountain and what we learned from that is that it tremendously helped the guest experience, you know less people to stand in lift lines with that sort of thing so we have kept capacity limits coming out of the pandemic,” said Shawn Cassell the marketing and public relations manager for the mountain.

While the maximum capacity out on the mountain is nowhere near where it was during the pandemic, it will not hurt to get your tickets as soon as possible.