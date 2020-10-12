Some Raleigh County parents concerned with blended learning

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Some parents in Raleigh County say they are frustrated with the blended learning model. Mariesa Hatfield’s daughter attends high school in Raleigh County. She said her daughter just wants to be in school.

“My freshman cries because she does like the workload. She is like I just need my teachers,” Hatfield said.

Issues with online education are something kids of all grades are experiencing, from high school to grade school. Brooke Robinson also has a child in Raleigh County schools. She said it has been difficult trying to help her son with classwork.

“I can’t keep up, my son can’t keep up, his grades are slipping, but he is normally a straight A student,” Robinson said.

While education during a pandemic can create a lot of problems already, Robinson said the blended education model is currently making things more difficult for families just like hers.

“The kids are not getting the instruction they need from the teachers, parents are not equipped to teach, I have never studied to be a teacher so,” Robinson said.

This is just one of a number of problems these parents have with education during the pandemic. The blended model only allows students in school two days a week, but since Raleigh County remained in the green category the last two weeks on the county alert system, Hatfield is upset her child not going into school more days during the week.

“Lack of transparency, the changing of their minds all the time, the changing of the protocols the changing of the guidelines,” Hatfield explained.

A group of parents plan to join Robinson and Hatfield to voice their concerns at Tuesday’s board of education meeting in Raleigh County. The group wants to convince board members to allow students to go back to school four or five days a week.