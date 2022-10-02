RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) Daryl Mosley, a 10-year veteran of the Opry, performed at the Gospel Chapel in Daniels on Sunday, September 2, 2022.

Mosley grew up and developed his talents in small churches similar to Gospel Chapel. Mosley said his familiarity with those types of intimate settings is why he enjoys performing at smaller churches.

“Smaller churches are perfect for that because, you know, they’re just set up for those kinds of environments and I grew up in a little church and so I’m very comfortable there,” said Mosley.

Mosley was not the only Grand Ole Opry great to be present in our area as Mosley knew Little Jimmy Dickens very well.

Mosley called Dickens the funniest human being he has ever been around.