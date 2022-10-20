SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) – One local community gets together to celebrate for the first time in three years.

The town of Sophia celebrates its Fall Festival on Main Street this Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, 2022. The festival features games, karaoke, raffles, contests, prizes, and much more.

Lieutenant Greg Stowers said he looks forward to seeing the community come back together again.

“We used to have it every year and now they’re trying to get it back so all the community can get together and conversate, and just have a good time for the kids,” said Lt. Stowers.

Saturday features most of the kid-friendly events, with games, contests, and prizes. While Sunday, Main Street Sophia hosts a flea market.