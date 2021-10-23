Sophisticated Hound Brewery hosts first Houndfest

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A new event featuring breweries from across the state debuted on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Mercer County. For the first time, Sophisticated Hound Brewery hosted what they called Houndfest!

Houndfest is a festival featuring 12 different breweries as well as wineries, cideries, and meaderies from across the state. Tickets for the festival got attendees different pints and five-ounce pours from the featured establishments. Live music set the mood, and as people poured in throughout the day, the owners of Sophisticated Hound were proud to provide a showcase for local breweries.

They hope to grow it into an Octoberfest event in the future.