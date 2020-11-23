Southern Active West Virginia hosts Winter Hike Series

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People gathered at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex with their sneakers, book bags, and hiking gear as Active Southern West Virginia held their Winter Hiking Series event.

This series is geared towards getting people outdoors to walk some trails and get their daily exercise. Community Captain, Levi Moore, said the goal of this event is to gear people to continue to exercise outside even in bad weather.

“The goal is to encourage people to come out even if the weather turns out a little chilly. I personally hike a year around and I found out that each season is its own separate adventure,” Moore said.



The series will be going on for six weeks every Sunday. For more information on how to sign up visit their website.