Southern WV children in need will receive new shoes thanks to GREATS

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The United Way of Southern West Virginia is getting a huge donation for their Equal Footing Shoe Program. On Friday, May 1, 2020 26 pallets of athletic shoes will arrive at Mountaineer Automotive.

The pallets have 4,000 pairs of shoes from GREATS, a unique modern luxury sneaker company, based in New York. A Beckley native, Mark Holcomb is the Director of Communications for the company. He coordinated the donation to support children here in the Mountain State.

“To say we’re excited about this incredibly generous donation is an understatement!”said Megan Legursky, Executive Director for the United Way of Southern West Virignia. “Mark and I spoke last week about his idea behind this donation. I’ve known Mark and the entire Holcomb family since I was in elementary school here in Beckley. Their caring power for our community here in southern West Virginia is virtually unmatched.”

This donation comes in time for the United Way’s #GivingTuesdayNow which is coming on May 5. There will be giveaways happening throughout the day for those who donate through the PayPal link. They will also be collecting food donations for the Country Roads Statewide Food Drive. That is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.