BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As spring fever starts to pop around the area, the City of Beckley prepares to begin this year’s clean-up project.

The City of Beckley Public Works Department wants to remind people in the city about their annual spring cleanup project.

Starting Monday, April 4, 2022, people can take things too big for regular pickup, or things they cannot take to the landfill, and put them out five feet from the curb. This can include bigger items like furniture and other household items.

“Things like that, that maybe they’ve had through the year or years and want to get rid of and don’t have a way to do it. they can put those things out at the curb,” said Jerry Stump, the Director of Beckley Board of Public Works.

Public works will not accept tires, trash, or hazardous waste.

Stump said it should take a little under a month to finish the project, and once they pick up on your street, they will not come back.