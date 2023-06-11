BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – On Sunday, June 11th, those of the Catholic faith celebrated ‘Corpus Christi.’

Corpus Christi, also known as ‘Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ’, has Catholics proclaim their faith of the ‘bread and wine into the ‘actual body’ of Christ during Mass.

The attendants of the Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church Mass followed with a procession.

During the procession, Mass attendees walked the street of South Oakwood Avenue, with Father Leonard Smith holding the blessed sacrament.

“That’s what Corpus Christi is all about. It’s about us proclaiming our faith in the Eucharist,” said Father Smith.

Father Smith said he was happy to see the church community come together for Sunday’s celebration.

The procession was followed with prayer.

After the procession, the church hosted a ‘Corpus Christi’ feast to celebrate the day.