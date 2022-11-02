BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One care facility in Beckley embraced the autumn spirit with their patients on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

It was Pioneer day out at the Jackie Withrow Hospital Long term care facility. Staff dressed up in full pioneer gear, and spent the day making apple butter from scratch. Residents came out to enjoy the nice weather, food, and festivities.

Pioneer day was canceled during the pandemic, so staff and residents were excited for the fall event to return.

“You get to be out here in the sunshine and have a good time for the residents and they enjoy it,” said Paulette Johnson, a recreation specialist at the facility.

You can buy the apple butter at the facility for six dollars a pint. The money goes toward Christmas presents for the residents.