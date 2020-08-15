Starting Points prepares for 2020 Back to School Backpack Bash

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, August 14, staff at the Starting Points Family Visitation and Resource Center prepared for their annual Back to School Backpack Bash.

With help from the Rotary Club of Princeton, they filled more than 500 backpacks for kids in need.

The bags are filled with crayons, notebooks and other school supplies students may need. They make two types of bags for younger and older children.

There is no income criteria for families to get a backpack. Volunteers at Starting Points want to make sure students have everything they need as they enter an already hectic school year.

“The resource center part of starting points focuses on supplying emergency needs to families in need we have an emergency food closet, an emergency clothes closet and then we do events like this,” said Tonya Milam, a volunteer with Starting Points.

Families can pick up backpacks on Wednesday August 19. The bash begins at noon at 169 Shaker Lane and will continue until the backpacks run out or until 5 p.m.

It will be a drive by event and students will need to be present in order to pick up the backpacks.