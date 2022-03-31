BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A state official met with local college students in order to give them inspiration and direction.

J.B. McCuskey is the West Virginia State Auditor visited WVU Tech to discuss ways his office can assist students during their time inside the classroom and once they graduate.

This meeting marks the beginning of another successful partnership between the state’s universities and the Auditors Office.

f you’re somebody who likes to work hard, you’re a problem solver, you’re a self-starter- we can find a place for you in state government where you can also you those talents to make the people around your lives better. Which is ultimately the goal of the state government,” said McCuskey.

McCuskey also discussed the Auditors Scholarship Program.

Students can receive PAID on-site training in an actual auditing environment. Also, accounting students who work for the Auditors Office will receive financial assistance for their master’s programs.