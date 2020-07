BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia State Police are currently investigating a possible missing person from the area of Beckley.

Daniel Arden Quesenberry was been reported missing. He is a 43 year-old white man and was last seen on July 24, 2020, around Cranberry Creek near Stanaford Mine Road in Beckley, WV.

A photograph of Mr. Quesenberry is above.

Any information of the whereabouts of Mr. Quesenberry can be directed to the State Police by calling (304) 256-6700.