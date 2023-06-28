BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Robots, explosions and computers…what more could a kid ask for?

West Virginia University Institue of Technology is hosting Camp STEM for Raleigh County Students.

Students get a feel for the college experience by staying in dormitories on campus and attending a variety of STEM classes.

The camp counselors will be upper-class WVU Tech students and offered advice on the college experience.

Nathan Galinsky, an Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, says the main goal is that students have fun and discover something they love.

“I had two students in my class this year that attended the camp last year. It is always exciting to see students come back and make that connection between high school and college,” Galinsky said.

The STEM Camp will be held until June 30th.

Around fifteen students attended this year. Galinsky hopes to have even more students enrolled next year.