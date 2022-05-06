PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mother’s Day draws near, leaving some still scrambling for gifts.

You might expect they would want flowers or a nice gift and you might be surprised what some mothers really want.

“Not to cook and maybe take a ride on the rail trail on my bike. Just have a relaxing day,” said Stephanie Winfrey.

“Dinner at a nice restaurant and a Virginia Tech baseball game would be pretty nice,” said Stephanie Stinson.

“I would just like for everyone to be healthy, happy, and well,” said Kerry Stewman.

As it turns out most Mothers just want an easy day with family.