SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – A stolen vehicle was recovered by Raleigh County Sheriff’s after a chase on Friday, August 19, 2022.

A stolen vehicle was reported at 8:44 A.M. on Pine Street in Shady Spring. A deputy with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was nearby and saw the stolen Chevy Colorado being driven.

The deputy gave chase after seeing the stolen car. The chase ended on Cherry Creek Circle and the car was recovered.

There is no more information at this time. This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.