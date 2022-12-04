BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh county school invited students, both new and old, to help celebrate the school’s history.

Stratton Elementary in Beckley is in the process to get a new building and officials decided to make a mural to honor the history of the old building.

Both current and former students came out to paint and personalize individual tiles, including one woman who graduated in 1951.

The mural depicts the history of the schools of Stratton’s past in a unique way.

“So what we did with this mural, we thought showing the history,” said Serena Starcher, the assistant superintendent of Raleigh County schools. “The mural features the different colors of Stratton, the original school was green and gold, school colors and over time, those colors have changed, being black and gold, black and grey. So we wanted to feature all of the colors of the Stratton school, whether it was elementary, junior high or high school.”

The featured photo is a sketch of the mural, apart from the logo in the middle. Construction on the new building is set for the start of classes in the fall of 2023.