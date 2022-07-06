UPDATE (July 6, 2022, 1:57 p.m.) — According to our crews on the scene, all roads are opened and the scene is now cleared.

UPDATE (July 6, 2022, 11:37 a.m.) — Following a street closure between Crossroads Mall and Route 19 in Bradley a chase began in Raleigh County, proceeded to Fayette County, and finally ended in Raleigh County near Buffalo Wild Wings.

Dispatchers told 59News somewhere near Buffalo Wild Wings shots were fired. Fayette dispatchers tell us they believe the suspect is dead.

Multiple agencies responded including Fayette County Deputies, Raleigh County Deputies, and West Virginia State Police.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Robert C. Byrd Drive between Crossroads and Route 19 on ramp below have both lanes closed indefinitely due to a police investigation.

Drivers need to find an alternate route.

