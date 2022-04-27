FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After two years of cancellations, one Fayette County event returns for students.

Fayette Adventure returns Thursday, April 28, 2022, and Friday, April 29, 2022, for fourth and fifth graders in Fayette County Schools.

This event allows students to participate in over thirty activities including robotics, art, music, kayaking, and obstacle courses.

“There’s so much to do and just really having that hands-on experience means so much more than telling them- “you can go kayaking, you can go paddleboarding or you can play music,” but if they have that experience of doing it without any judgment- just play then it’s more likely to resonate with them,” said Katie Johnson, the prevention coordinator for the Integrated Community Engagement.

Project Adventure focuses on drug prevention.

Johnson said if kids can find something they are passionate about, they are more likely to follow those dreams instead of making risky decisions.