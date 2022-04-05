GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Students at Ghent Elementary had a special guest to teach them about Agriculture.

The United States Department of Agriculture along with the West Virginia Mrs. United States Agriculture winner, Marty Rae Walker-Owen visited the school on Tuesday, April 5.

The guests brought a lamb to Ghent Elementary to teach the kids about farm animals and how lambs benefit people with their wool that we use for clothing.

Walker-Owen said she loves teaching kids about the different animals she raises.

“It is unbelievable. It is so rewarding. It is my passion to teach and inspire and educate,” said Walker-Owen.

Walker-Owen will be competing for United States Agriculture national title in Orlando in June.