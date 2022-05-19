PRINCETON, WV (WVNS )– Several students at one Mercer County school won awards for excellence in academics and athletics.

Princeton Senior High School put together a scholarship and Marine Corps award giveaway. What the students did not know was that it was a surprise.

Community members created multiple scholarships to give out to students.

Alex Davis, a student at Princeton High School won a ten thousand dollar scholarship from the Chuck Mathena Center. Davis said he wants to attend Concord Universit and study Accounting.

“I completed the business program here and I really enjoyed it so I thought I could make it a career…I’m happy to do so,” said Davis.

Other students received scholarships for tuition, room, and board, and anything else they might need for school.