PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Several students in Mercer County made the decision to serve their country.

Wednesday, April 27 is National Military Signing day. Five Princeton Senior High School students signed to their chosen branch of the military. They enlist after graduation, where they then begin basic training.

Families and the school community came out to the gym to show their support for all students.

Josiah Buckner who signed to the United States Air Force said he thinks he’s ready for basic training.

“It’s a long family tradition. Most men in my family were in the military so that’s the first reason I considered military,” said Buckner.

Buckner said this was a dream come true, and he is proud to have the opportunity to serve!