Students move into on-campus dorms at Bluefield State College for the first time in decades

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — An historic year began on Thursday July 29, 2021 for Bluefield State College.

Members of the school’s football team moved into newly renovated dorms at the former Bluefield Regional Medical center. For the first time in fifty years, the college now has an on-campus residence hall at the hospital.

As part of a partnership with Princeton Community Hospital, half the facility serves as dorms, and the other serves as an emergency room and other medical centers.

Nearly sixty athletes moved in to prepare for upcoming practices.

“It is really a historical moment for us and it’s also going to have a significant economic impact on the area,” said Brent Benjamin, the Executive Vice President of Bluefield State College.

On Friday August 6, 2021, the general student population moves in. Administrators expect to fill around 180 beds.