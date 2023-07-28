BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Summer Car and Bike Show returns to Beckley on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Shade Tree Car Club draws a display of classic vehicles each year, Jill Moorefield, director of Beckley Events, said on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Moorefield said the Saturday show will feature local musical groups.

“We have Acoustic Fusion,” said Moorefield. “Also, HGTA’s going to be doing some soul train music, and we have Shane Ingram, as well.”

The show will be on Heber Street. Registration is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., said Moorefield, and the event is set to end at 8 p.m.

She said the Beckley Babe Ruth team, which is bound for the World Series, will be recognized at the show.