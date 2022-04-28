RALIEGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Fitzpatrick Park announce their Summer Softball League sign-ups.

Fitzpatrick Park opened sign-ups for players, coaches, and teams for the Summer Co-Ed League and Summer Church League.

There is a meeting to discuss rules, and regulations and address any concerns on Monday, May 2nd, 2022 at 6 p.m. at Fitzpatrick Park.

Sign-ups end on Sunday, May 15, 2022. There are multiple ways to sign up. You can email, call at 304-934-5323 ext. 4 or text 304-920-4211.

Church League plays on Monday nights starting on Monday, May 16, 2022. Co-Ed League plays on Thursday nights starting Thursday, May 19, 2022.