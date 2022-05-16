HINTON, WV (WVNS) – For months, the Summers County Sheriff’s Department dealt with calls about stray animals, but thanks to a new grant, the lines may start to clear.

The Summers County Humane Society received grant money from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture to provide free spay and neuter services in Summers County.

Kathy Dickerson, a volunteer with the Humane Society, said nearly a hundred people signed up to receive a voucher on the first day they became available.

“Once they get the voucher they need to call the vet at that time. Because last year vets ran out of room. The vouchers expire the first of November,” said Dickerson.

Summers County residents can apply for a voucher here

In addition to being spayed or neutered, animals can also receive their rabies vaccine at no additional cost.