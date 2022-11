HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County Schools will operate remotely on Monday, November 14, 2022, according to Superintendent David Warvel.

Warvel confirmed the decision resulted from the large hole created by a collapsed culvert back in July 2022.

Additionally, Warvel said for now the school closure is just for Nov. 14 as they get a team together to discuss possible long-term solutions.

