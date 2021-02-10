Summers County turns 150-years-old

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Summers County is turning 150-years-old. Summers County celebrated the signing of a proclamation Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

County Commissioners gathered together for a quick signing and a thank you to all those who continue to work at keeping the county great. Steve Pack is a member of the Summers County Historical Society. He said Wednesday’s celebration is just the beginning for more activities throughout the year.

“Today marks the beginning or the kick off with the proclamation honoring Summers County 150th birthday. And the plans are throughout the year to have different things to highlight the anniversary and to have some celebrations that we are going to try to pull off,” said Pack.



Pack said members of the Summers County Historical Society are proud of all the hard work that went into making these 150 years possible. He said he is looking forward to all the future events.