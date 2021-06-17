Summersville car dealership earns national recognition

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local car dealership earned national recognition for their work this year.

Representatives from Buick GMC presented management and staff from Northside Chevy Buick and GMC with the Mark of Excellence award. The award is given to dealerships who show superior sales volume and customer satisfaction.

This is not the first time the Summersville dealership won this award. Nick Klein the District Sales Manager for Buick GMC WV said given the difficulties produced by the pandemic, the team is more than deserving of the award.

“These aren’t awards that they are given they are awards that they have earned and they have worked very hard to earn these awards especially in a global pandemic,” Klein said.

Northside Chevy Buick GMC is one of only two dealerships in West Virginia to win the award.