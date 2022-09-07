FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A landmark in Southern West Virginia opens its gates to the public for the first time.

The Summit Bechtel Reserve is a staple in the area. Hundreds of thousands of people visit the grounds to take in all it offers. The reserve sees scouts from across the world, spartan racers of all shapes and sizes, and so much more.

Now, anyone who wants to visit can purchase a day pass starting Friday, September 9, 2022.

“This is the first time we have ever actually opened our gates to the public seven days a week, so they have access to the trails they can bring their own mountain bikes or paddle boards or they can rent right here on the property, but our goal here is to expand,” said Kate Smallwood, the senior business development officer at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.

They want to expand to offer access year-round, with membership options and season passes For years only certain partnerships allowed access to the area, but now the venue looks to host field trips, conferences weddings, and more.

While the Reserve always served as a resource for the area, leaders want to grow and expand this idea to make the Reserve a resource everyone in the area can utilize.

“We really wanted to open our gates to the community, we want them to have access to it, to feel like this is their home too, they belong here,” said Smallwood.

Off the heels of the national park designation right down the road, leaders with the summit want to provide another way for people from all over to enjoy the area.

“Here in the Summit we encourage you to go out into the community and go to the white water rafting industries and local shops and restaurants and enjoy the authenticity of Appalachia and the national park in the region,” said Smallwood.

The different areas and attractions throughout the reserve are supervised, and ready for you to come out and enjoy.

Click here for more information on times and passes.