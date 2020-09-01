Superintendent discusses plan as Fayette County remains in orange zone

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — With Fayette County in the orange zone on the state color-coded map, the Board of Education has to find a way to change colors before school begins.

This means the county has to lower the number of active positive cases by Saturday, September 5, 2020 to have in-person education. This also means athletic events cannot happen with spectators.

Governor Jim Justice provided an opportunity for every athlete, coach, and band member to be tested for COVID-19 this week in order to play. Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough said he did not feel comfortable taking part in these tests in such a small amount of time. He said his main concern is getting students in the classroom.

“We know athletics is really important to our young people and of course academics is our top priority, and I’ll always state that, academics is our top priority,” said Superintendent Hough.

Midland Trail High School and Oak Hill High School were set to face off on the football field Friday, September 4. That game was rescheduled to Monday, September 7, as long as Fayette County is out of the orange zone by Saturday, September 5, 2020.