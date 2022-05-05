HURRICANE, WV (WVNS) — The role of a foster parent can be difficult but can come with many rewards. So how does one start the process to become a foster parent? In the video above 59 News Photojournalist Larry Marrs took a dive into that process.

Mission West Virginia in Hurricane is a non-profit organization that helps future foster parents start the process. The organization gives future parents in all fifty-five counties information on potential foster care agencies and answers any questions prospective parents may have.

“Whether they’re in your home for a short period of time or in your home for a long period of time these children remember. They remember the helpers they remember the people who were there for them,” said Kylee Hassan, the marketing director for Mission West Virginia.