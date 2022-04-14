HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Learning about the history of our area can be as simple as taking a stroll.

In the Summers County city of Hinton, there is a walking map that details all the history of the area. You can find these maps all over the city, they give information on all the historical buildings.

Rebecca Peterson is the Executive Director of Explore Summers County. She says Hinton was once a booming railroad town.

“Open it up inside and you’ve got a really nice walking tour map. Each one of the buildings represented on the map have some kind of historical significance- some good history to it,” said Peterson.

Peterson adds these maps are great considering the rich history of Hinton.

The city is on the National Register of Historic Places There are more than 200 historic buildings within a 24-block area in Hinton.