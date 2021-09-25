Tamarack celebrates 25th anniversary

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For a quarter of a century, Tamarack Marketplace showcases the work of local artists, and for their anniversary celebration, they did just that and more.

Tamarack Marketplace opened in 1996 and on Sept. 25, 2021, celebrated a special milestone.

“Now, here we are at the 25-year mark which is absolutely amazing,” said Jennifer Farley, the marketing director at Tamarack.

The day and the marketplace were filled with a variety of booths and attractions that showcase what makes Tamarack special.

“We connect tourists, local people with local art, local products, local music, everything that embodies West Virginia,” said Farley.

In addition, Tamarack staff opened a time capsule filled when the marketplace first opened. Irena Baxter is an IT manager at the marketplace and was there to put something in the capsule and see it get taken out.

“It says ‘this is a wonderful place, I wish I could be here when this is opened’ and it happened,” said Baxter.

She said she enjoyed every moment of the last twenty-five years working at the marketplace.

“So much talent around the whole building and the vendors that you meet are incredible,” said Baxter.

Dozens of vendors and artisans were celebrated during the day, as they are a large part of what makes Tamarack special.

“We have been a part of Tamarack before tamarack was even built. They started jurying for the process in 1992 and the Tamarack opened in 1996,” said Tish Westman, co-owner of Westman Instruments.

Westman and her husband are resident artists. She said the platform the marketplace gives local artists inspires them to go above and beyond.

“It’s been amazing to watch the degree of elevation that the artists have stepped up through the years to make their product even better,” said Westman.

For the next 25 years and beyond Farley said the marketplace will continue to bring attention and opportunity to artisans around the state.

“We have juried in over four thousand artisans over time and they are from all 55 counties in the state from the tippy-top of the panhandle to the lowest mountain valley,” said Farley.