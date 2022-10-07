BECKLEY, WV, (WVNS) – Tamarack Marketplace is looking for new talent to come and showcase their work in the market.

Artists, craftspeople, fashion designers, food producers and creators of all kinds are encouraged to apply now to showcase at the Tamarack Marketplace in Beckley.

For over 25 years Tamarack Marketplace has proudly sold and displayed the works of local artists to all the visitors that have passed through their doors.

In keeping with that same spirit, Tamarack Marketplace is hoping to expand and grow the number of West Virginian artisans they work with.

“We are looking for artists and creators of all types. Whether that be producers of foods, toy & game makers, clothes designers, metal workers—pretty much if you make it, we’re interested in seeing it” Gallery Director Mandy Lash

All applicants who wish to be a Tamarack vendor need to go through a jurying process. The next jury session will be held on November 12 at Tamarack Marketplace. The deadline to register for the next jurying process is October 29, 2022.

To register or learn more applicants can visit www.tamarackwv.com or call (304) 256-6843, Ext. 167.