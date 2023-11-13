BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local truck stop was recently recognized as one of the best in the entire nation.

Nestled in right off of Interstate 77 in Raleigh County, Tamarack Marketplace was named one of Food&Wine.com’s most culturally exquisite stops listed on their best truck stops in America.

Tamarack is one of Beckley, West Virginia’s most culturally sound stops, with a massive focus on highlighting the Appalachian heritage found across the Mountain State. With many hidden treasures located in West Virginia, Tamarack stands at the forefront of one of the most unique experiences in the Mountain State.

Every inch of Tamarack is sprawling with Appalachian spirit cultivated by the array of art made by Appalachians. From pottery and paintings to jewelry and tools, when you take a look at the amazing art displayed and sold at Tamarack, you are taking a look deep in the eyes of Appalachia.

After moseying your way through the art galleries, a quaint cafeteria awaits you filled with a cuisine crafted by local design.

Everything from local fried rainbow trout paired with West Virginia fried green tomatoes, West Virginia-style slaw dogs and other seasonal desserts are just some of the highlights of the renowned Tamarack Marketplace.

Tamarack is sure to amaze anyone who believes they carry a refined taste, so be sure to make a stop next time you travel through the Mountain State.